FODEP ADVISES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO QUICKLY APPOINT ATTORNEY GENERAL AND ADVISORS TO GUIDE ON EXECUTIVE FUNCTIONS

By Lukundo Nankamba

The Foundation for Democratic Process -FODEP- is advising President Hakainde Hichilema to quickly appoint the attorney general, legal and political advisors, to assist in guiding him on his executive functions.

FODEP Executive Director George Chimembe has told phoenix news that those who will have the privilege to advise him should subject his presidential decisions to the provisions of the law to avoid violation of the constitution and disregarding the rule of law.

And Mr. Chimembe has appealed to stakeholders to desist from exerting unnecessary pressure on the president as he needs time to reconcile the manifesto promises that were made, with legal and policy framework.

Mr. Chimembe has however called on stakeholders to be alert in providing checks and balances to ensure mistakes and improper behavior are prevented in governance.

