FODEP CONCERNED WITH ALLEGED UNABATED ABROGATION OF THE ELECTORAL CODE OF CONDUCT BY THE PF

By Michael Kaluba

The Foundation for Democratic Process –FODEP- has warned that the continued alleged unabated abrogation of the electoral code of conduct by PF Presidential candidate Edgar Lungu is undermining the country’s electoral process and is tantamount to an offence contrary to article 54 of the constitution of Zambia.

The organization says the continued donations in various parts of the country, the latest been a donation of a bus to a school in Luapula province, within the official campaign period by President Lungu amounts to an offence for which upon conviction could be jailed for 2 years or fined beyond his tenure of office.

FODEP Executive Director George Chimembe says this is a recipe for the breakdown in the rule of law and the republican President is daring the electoral commission of Zambia –ECZ-, leaving room for his opponents to challenge his victory should he win next month’s polls.

In an interview, Mr. Chimembe says the President’s actions have continued exposing the country’s inadequate electoral laws and the inability by the ECZ to act impartially against a seating head of state.

PHOENIX NEWS