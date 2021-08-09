FODEP DENIES WORKING WITH A FOREIGN ENTITY TO RIG THURSDAY`S ELECTION IN FAVOUR OF UPND

By Balewa Zyuulu

The Foundation for Democratic Process-FODEP-has dispelled allegations that it has received funding from the opposition UPND through a foreign entity to rig Thursday’s general election.

FODEP Executive Director George Chimembe says contrary to assertions, his organization remains firm in promoting the holding of free, fair and credible elections.

In an interview, Mr. Chimembe has since urged members of the public and other stakeholders to treat such assertions as mere propaganda.

He has also assured of his organizations continued promotion and strengthening of democracy, human rights, good governance and development in Zambia through election monitoring, and advocacy, civic education and human rights promotion.

PHOENIX NEWS