FODEP DENIES WORKING WITH A FOREIGN ENTITY TO RIG THURSDAY`S ELECTION IN FAVOUR OF UPND
By Balewa Zyuulu
The Foundation for Democratic Process-FODEP-has dispelled allegations that it has received funding from the opposition UPND through a foreign entity to rig Thursday’s general election.
FODEP Executive Director George Chimembe says contrary to assertions, his organization remains firm in promoting the holding of free, fair and credible elections.
In an interview, Mr. Chimembe has since urged members of the public and other stakeholders to treat such assertions as mere propaganda.
He has also assured of his organizations continued promotion and strengthening of democracy, human rights, good governance and development in Zambia through election monitoring, and advocacy, civic education and human rights promotion.
PHOENIX NEWS
Why waste time responding to Satanic imagination? Where on earth have you heard the opposition rigging votes? Naimwe ba Fodep you have time to waste on stupidity eh? Do you not remember someone who announced 29,000 votes for one candidate in the constituency with 28000 registered voters? he also gave another candidate 4000 votes in the same constituency? Those are the ones who rigged and are intending to rig the elections. And since you know them mark them like defenders in football.