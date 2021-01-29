By Michael Kaluba

The Foundation for Democratic Process -FODEP- has predicted widespread electoral malpractice ahead of the august 12th general elections targeted at the desperate electorate because of hunger, whom politicians have already started exploiting.

FODEP Executive Director George Chimembe has attributed the recent defections among some political players to high poverty levels in households which he says has resulted in politicians donating food items, money and party regalia to impoverished citizens before parading them as defectors.

Mr. Chimembe is of the view that due to high poverty levels, political players especially from the ruling Patriotic Front PF, will continue their campaigns before the actual set 3 months period by donating various goods and money to the electorate in exchange for votes.

He however told Phoenix News in an interview that exploiting the country’s poverty levels is not a guarantee that politicians in question will receive votes and has warned of a potential repeat of the MMD defeat by the PF’S “Dont Kubeba” slogan in 2011 after Zambians realised that they were on the receiving end of bribes in exchange for votes by the then ruling party.

There have been public displays of defections between the ruling PF and the opposition United Party for National Development UPND as the two parties tussle to outsmart each other in various parts of the country and some areas perceived as strongholds for the respective political movements.

PHOENIX NEWS