FODEP UNHAPPY WITH ECZ`S FAILURE TO REPRIMAND PRESIDENT LUNGU FOR ALLEGED VIOLATION OF THE ELECTORAL CODE OF CONDUCT

By Prudence Siabana

The Foundation for Democratic Process-FODEP- is disappointed that the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- has failed to evoke it’s constitutional powers and reprimand the Patriotic Front-PF- presidential candidate Edgar Lungu for allegedly failing to comply with the electoral code of conduct.

FODEP Executive Director George Chimembe says it is clear that President Lungu has been violating the electoral code of conduct by inducing voters through donations and cash empowerment and going against the pandemic guidelines.

Mr Chimembe`s comment comes in the awake of President Lungu`S continued tours to different parts of the country and distribution of face masks in market.

But Patriotic Front -PF- Media Director, Antonio Mwanza says President Lungu will not stop his visits to markets in the country because the visits are not in any way political adding that President Lungu is not a leader of an ordinary political party or an ordinary citizen hence his decision to go round markets to hear the trader’s concerns and interact with them.

PHOENIX NEWS