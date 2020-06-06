FOOD LOVERS EAST PARK OUTLET CLOSED

The impact of COVID 19 on businesses is wide and far reaching and is slowly emerging as restrictions remain in force.

Food Lovers East park mall outlet has been closed due to failure to pay rentals leaving dozens of workers stranded and without pay.

The workers have told Diamond News that the outlet was closed last month and were told to stay home as management promised to call them after two weeks but this never happened.

The workers on Friday staged a protest at Makeni mall in seeking management’s position on their unpaid salary arrears and sought the Ministry of labour’s intervention.

Efforts to get a comment from Food lovers Director, Sameer Patel failed by broadcast time.