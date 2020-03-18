Footballer Dies From Coronavirus, Becomes ‘Europe’s Youngest’ Victim.

A 21-year-old has died from Coronavirus and is suspected to be Europe’s youngest victim of the horror outbreak.

Francisco Garcia was diagnosed with COVID-19 but was also told he had leukaemia. According to reports, he had no idea he had the cancer, which made him vulnerable to the outbreak.

The president of his club Atletico Portada Alta, Malaga, Spain, said he died in hospital. He described him as a coach, but in other reports it is suggested he had a role in playing too.

Pepe Bueno said: “He was a very good boy and a very good coach. We’re still in a state of shock. They called me at 7pm on Sunday saying that he was stabilised after they had admitted him on Friday. And an hour later of the Coronavirus and (cancer)… I do not believe it. It seems impossible to me.”

According to reports, he is understood to be the youngest fatal Coronavirus victim in Europe. Meanwhile Italy has been rocked by more than 1,800 deaths and over 24,000 cases.