FASHION HAS NOT BEEN INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT

Belgium based Zambian striker Fashion Sakala has not been involved in an accident as alleged by some social media postings.

A family source has confirmed that Sakala who is currently in the country on offseason break is safe and has not been involvement in the reported accident.

Sakala plies his trade in Belgium for KV Oostende and is part of the Chipolopolo set up.

FAZ has been inundated by queries around the reported accident of the Chipolopolo star but the matter has been put to rest after a confirmation from a family source.