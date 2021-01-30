FOR AS LONG AS I LIVE, HH WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT – GBM

Patriotic Front Party Deputy mobilisation chairperson GBM has declared that for as long as he lives, he won’t allow Hichilema to become President of Zambia.

Speaking during during a press briefing at PF Secretariat in Lusaka this afternoon, GBM stated that Hichilema must instead stop politics if he wants to live longer.

“I want to make it clear that for as long as I live and remain a Zambian and a PF Vice Chairperson for mobilisation, that man (HH) will never be president”, he said.

And GBM said President Edgar Lungu is doing extremely well in developing Zambia.

Meanwhile, GBM has maintained that Kambwili will soon rejoin PF.

-Zambian Accurate Information