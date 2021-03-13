By McDonald Chipenzi

For nomination to any elective positions in Zambia one needs Grade 12 and its equivalent as base entry.

This is what is required to certified, authenticated by the ECZ (Education) and submitted to ECZ (Elections) not diplomas or degrees or craft certificates which are certified by the Higher Qualifications Authority).

This is what contain a G12 certificate and GCE as per attached…if you don’t meet these grades in the attachment please don’t give headache to the ECZ (Education) and ECZ(Elections)…

Don’t waste your K100 to verify just buy jiggies for the kids than giving it to govt.

Hope this clears those who wanted to know what G12 or its equivalent is and mean and don’t go with a diploma or degree as equivalent to G12 certificate and GCE.

