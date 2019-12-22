Executive Director for Alliance For Community Action Zambia Laura Miti and her Programmes Manager Bornwell Mwewa were last night arrested and detained in Livingstone after they attempted to secure the release of Fumba Chama popularly known as Pilato.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page this morning, the ACA demanded that the Zambian Police releases the three activists immediately.

“Our Executive Director Laura Miti and Programmes Manager Bornwell Mwewa were last night detained at Livingstone Central Police. They travelled to Livingstone to attend to Pilato’ detention earlier in the day as he was arrested while delivering an event under a project supported by Action Aid Zambia with technical support from us at ACA. The Police say they were unhappy that the team went to the Police station or something like that and detained the two collegues”, read part of the statement.

Pilato was detained after Police raided a Catholic Church facility where he was holding a workshop after what the Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said was a tip off from members of the public. The Police accuse Pilato of holding the meeting without a Police permit.

