By staff,

Lusaka, May 2nd,

MINISTER of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili says certification for churches meeting tomorrow going forward will be done by Zambia National public health institute (ZNPHI) at no cost.

And Hon. Sumaili has clarified that the number of people to congregate will be dictated by size of church Building provided the one meter social distance regulation is adhered to.

Speaking, Saturday, during the 43rd COVID-19 update, Rev Godfridah Sumaili appealed to the church against meeting without prior certification by ZNPHI to avoid unnecessary confrontation with law enforcers.

The detailed guidelines are outlined below:

1. Zambia National Public health institute (ZNPHI) will provide certification for churches

2. Do not meet without a certificate

3. There is no payment for certification

4. If you are certified to meet tomorrow, adhere to health guidelines: maintain 1 metre social distance between members, wash and sanitize your hands before entering church/worship building, mask up, no shaking and laying of hands, no holy communion, provide adequate lavatories with handwashing facilities.

5. The number of people to congregate will depend on the size of church. Just ensure your numbers allow you to adhere to 1 metre

social distancing

6. Duration of the service should be kept short, 1hour should be enough.

7. No Sunday School, keep kids away from places of worship.

8. For churches that bus people, maintain social distance in Buses