HISTORY MADE

For the first time in Zambia, we have Miss Plus Size 2020, Her name is Beatrice Mulauzi

The winner was crowned during the event held at Government Complex where people came in numbers and fully packed the venue to show love to the plus size community.

Now Miss Plus Size Zambia 2021 is loading

Sponsors, Partners and any form of support is needed for the event in 2021

Miss Plus Size Zed is a platform to propagate the message of self love, esteem and confidence in the lives of the often unappreciated Plus Size Community. This platform is a way of showcasing the creativity and capability of the plussize community that is often left behind by society which sometimes makes them feel uncomfortable in the society.

Every contestant given chances to show the society how capable she is in each field that she is willing to be in, talent showcasing and many more.

●MAIN OBJECTIVE

The Pageant aims at celebrating the African Woman. We hope to create plus size ambassadors who will help sensitise the society and the country at large about body confidence and acceptance of different body types regardless of size, age or weight. Additionally the contestants are aimed to perfom in different activities and mobilization of stopping and fighting GBV.

MISS PLUS SIZE ZED is an open competition to 18YEARS and above and is countrywide with a very big number of contestants and a huge public who are following this great event countrywide through TVs, radio stations and other social media houses.

Looking at the size and the public of MISS PLUS SIZE ZED we see this as an opportunity to all companies to use this event by pushing their business to another level by letting the public who are following this event to know more about their services or new brands.

For more detailed please CONTACT +260 975442162

Email [email protected]

Feel free to be a part of this golden event and stand by plus size and connect much closer with millions of these event followers

