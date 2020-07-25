Must Read article COVID-19 TESTIMONY:

FOR THOSE WHO DOUBT THE DISEASE COVID 19 HERE IS A VERY TOUCHING LIFE CHANGING TESTIMONY BY MY FAMILY FRIENDS

Tandwa Syakayuwa posts

Lord how do I thank you for this day…one full month of fighting COVID-19. My husband was gone! But my faith in you grew bigger and I was stronger each day because I knew u are faithful

Here we are today 3 weeks on oxygen…God has given back my husband natural air to breath.

Money became Valueless…prayer superseded!

God u gave me networks too numerous to mention Rose Masilani Dr.Chomba Nambao and Dr.Wezi Kaonga u are my mothers and fathers…I shadow to cry on..I can’t thank you more. Only God will reward u

To my family members u have been there…no single time did I feel alone. Wilson SyakayuwaWinnie Sakala Doreen S Mulenga Peter Mulenga

Margaret Siabooma my true sister u never discriminated me that I could infect u…u accommodated me till I knew I was negative..

What a miracle you nurse a COVID-19 patient ignorantly and yet he saves your soul..two repeated test negative…God u are a miracle father.

Tonite we sleep in our home after a month of stress and worry.

the lord has wiped my tears…I shall live to testify this day…

please mask up and take care COVID-19 is real

Ministry of Health Zambia job well done!

In the picture the day we were evacuated from Mansa to UTH…results not yet know than, my faith was big and I knew God will save my husband. Amen

Credit : Tandwa Syakayuwa