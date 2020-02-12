Forbes Africa Billionaires list: Aliko Dangote remains Africa’s richest person
The President/CEO of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote is still Africa’s richest person for the ninth time in a row, as disclosed in Forbes Africa’s Billionaires list for 2020.
The recently released list captured only eight African countries with billionaires; Egypt and South Africa have five billionaires each, followed by Nigeria with four and Morocco with two.
The Nigerian-born businessman maintained the number spot on the list with a net worth of $10.1 billion, beating Egyptian billionaire, Nassef Sawiris who took the second spot with a net worth of $8 billion. Dangote made his fortune from cement, oil and gas, flour and sugar.
Mike Adenuga who is Nigeria’s second richest man tied at the third spot with South Africa’s Nicky Oppenheimer with a net worth of $7.7 billion. Adenuga made his fortune from banking, oil production and telecom. His mobile phone network, Globacom is Nigeria’s third-largest operator.
South African businessman and Chairman of Swiss luxury goods firm Compagnie Financiere Richemont, Johann Rupert took the 5th spot with a net worth of $6.5 billion. His company is best known for its brands, Cartier and Montblanc.
Nigeria’s richest woman, Folorunsho Alakija took the last spot on the list with a net worth of $1 billion.
See the full list below:
Aliko Dangote $10.1 billion
Nassef Sawiris $8 billion
Mike Adenuga $7.7 billion
Nicky Oppenheimer $7.7 billion
Johann Rupert $6.5 billion
Issad Rebrab $4.4 billion
Mohamed Mansour $3.3 billion
Abdulsamad Rabiu $3.1 billion
Naguib Sawiris $3 billion
Patrice Motsepe $2.6 billion
Koos Bekker – $2.5 billion
Yasseen Mansour – $2.3 billion
Isabel dos Santos – $2.2 billion
Youssef Mansour – $1.9 billion
Aziz Akhannouch – $1.7 billion
Mohammed Dewji – $1.6 billion
Othman Benjelloun – $1.4 billion
Michiel Le Roux – $1.3 billion
Strive Masiyiwa – $1.1 billion
Folorunsho Alakija – $1 billion