By Patricia Male

The newly launched Democracy and Motherland Defenders Coalition has charged that some foreign countries and institutions of foreign origin are devising ways and means of meddling in Zambia’s internal democratic governance affairs as the country heads towards the 2021 general elections.

The Coalition has however reminded those foreign interests that are corroding with some Zambians for purposes of interfering in the national affairs that the Zambian electoral result will be decided by the Zambian people.

The coalition has since warned Zambians that are working with foreign interest to decide the 2021 general elections that the course of the country as well as the selection of the national leadership can only be determined by the Zambian people.

Speaking during the launch this morning, Coalition Spokesperson, Andrew Ntewewe said Zambia today is faced with the challenge of betrayal and foreign interference in the management of the country’s affairs and has been betrayed by some selfish, unpatriotic citizens who have ganged up against the country with foreign interests that are championing and positioning capitalistic imperialism ideals.

Mr. Ntewewe says the coalition therefore warns any foreign nation, institution or agents of such that who will openly or indirectly interfere with Zambia’s sovereignty, must be ready to face the patriotic resistance of Zambians.

Mr. Ntewewe who could however not disclose those interfering in the country’s governance system has threatened that if they continue on this path, the coalition will be forced to name and shame such countries, institutions and agents.

PHOENIX NEWS