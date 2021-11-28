FOREIGNERS INVADE MUMBWA IN SEARCH OF GOLD, AS CHILDREN BECOME MINERS AND PROSTITUTES.

By LIAMBELA MUTUMBA

Foreigners have invaded gold mines in Mumbwa district in an area called matala.

The foreigners are buying gold from illegal miners who have created camps in the area.

The illegal miners are however facing challenges of accessing clean and safe drinking water.

Investigations reveal that some illegal miners are children and women who are exposed to illicit activities with underage drinking and prostitution taking centre stage at night.