By Seer1

Forget about the acquittal of CHILUFYA CHITALU, he eats with Edgar Lungu, do you think an ordinary minister can award a whopping 16 million dollars contract to a non existing pharmacy without the blessings of the president?

Anyway that’s the topic for next year, Papa corruption, the Jagaban of corruption has done exactly as expected so no one is expected to be shocked.

But let’s take a look at today’s paper.

Where are PF cadres?

You insult without reasoning.

90% of PF officials are bloody dull individuals that’s why they reason like cows.

Just like I said long before now, the economy of Zambia has totally collapsed.

Here’s your president himself confirming that it’s over economically for Zambia. Brace yourself to join the league of Zimbabwe simply because of corruption and massive looting.

Come to think of it, Edgar Lungu saying it’s time to take control as the man incharge, Who has been in control all these years? Is there something or some people that captured the nation of Zambia?

The least Edgar Lungu can do now to save the already dead of economy of Zambia is to step down, things have gone from bad to worse.

Seer1