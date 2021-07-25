By Honourable Castrol Kafweta

FORGET ABOUT THE DECEPTIVE PSYCHOLOGICAL PF OPINION POLL ON WHO WILL WIN THE AUGUST 12 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS.

Luapula Province is done and dusted and Edgar Lungu tapite no matter what because he will only get 30 to 35% of votes in Luapula and the 70 to 75% of votes have gone to Hakainde Hichilema.

Come August 12 HH is winning with an insane and phenomenal margin of 68% against 32% of Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

The PF ongoing opinion poll on who will win the August 12 presidential election is nothing but a deceptive prerequisite tactic to implement their unattainable rigging plan which has already failed at planning level. Takapite

Zambians everywhere have rejected the Patriotic Front PF and have vowed not to fall for material things neither will they vote for songs. Bonse balelanda ati takapiteeeee.

Uwafitala akaimwena | Napita

Castrol Kafweta