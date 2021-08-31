BOWMAN LUSAMBO SAYS ZAMBIANS SHOULD FORGET WHAT HE USED TO SAY ABOUT H.E PRESIDENT HH…***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

The values of respecting each person in this country can not be ignored because of politics or being in govt , if someone is older than you the reality is that he deserves to be respected .I find it very naive that BOWMAN LUSAMBO is saying he is going to respect his excellence president HH now because he is the boss .

There is no morality in this statement either way , the reality today is a teaching that politics is not about personal hatred and retribution ,it is based on the conditions that are proposed for better management of the country’s affairs , issue based politics promotes ideals that are proportionate with regard to aspects of good governance ,upholding of the values and improving lives of the people ,those who seek public office are not enemies of good will ,they are simply challenging to do better , this is a reminder to most people in the PF opposition party .

Am not saying H.E should not forgive BOWMAN LUSAMBO , but simply saying “OKO SULILE EKOPA NOKO” , repentance comes after seeking forgiveness , it is not so easy to just tell the journalists that forget what I used to say about president HH without seeking time to meet and apologise to H.E and the people of Zambia . We heard a lot of people giving away their body parts if president HH won the election , others promised to move naked , all this has not happened because they were just appeasing ECL while destroying their own personalities to the nation , they were saying there will be a lot of cows in state house , I have not seen any, only ceremonies of credible people being sworn in to occupy different rolls in govt without any tribal inclinations which the PF were demeriting a Tonga tribe for .

We should not be silenced in the name of reconciliation and healing of the country without these political pundits making public apologies ,not every Zambian did so ,and if it was done in public it means even our children are aware of this bad behavior which these bootlickers were doing .

The seed which these PF members planted in the nation will take a bit of time to change the mind set of many Zambians , the head of state must come up with a plan to use to realign the minds of Zambians that we are one , there is still some sporadic violent behavior across the country , this must not be left to the police alone , non governmental organisations ,the church the media and other stake holders should begin to preach love ,unity of purpose indeed vegency has no place in our country , we want to live in harmony but the wounds are still hurting because it is our fellow Zambians who were denying us the same dignity we all need to be called Zambians .

ZAMBIA FORWARD OUR COUNTRY S