Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to stand in the 2021 general election has sent some opposition leaders in panic mode.

Lusambo says some opposition political party leaders thought the fall of constitutional amendment bill number ten would automatically disadvantage President Lungu from standing as President.

He has told ZNBC News that the opposition should accept the constitutional court ruling that President Lungu is eligible to stand in the forthcoming election.

Lusambo said the opposition political party leaders should focus their campaigns to convince Zambians on why they should be voted into power.

Meanwhile Lusambo has urged Zambians to examine Leaders who are aspiring for Presidency.

He said some opposition don’t mean well for the country as evident by their involvement in the privatization process. -znbc