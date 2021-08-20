FORGIVE ME ZAMBIANS FOR WHATEVER HAPPENED WAS A GAME OF POLITICS SAYS KINGS MALEMBE MALEMBE

“I beg all of you to forgive me, those that will forgive me God Bless you and those that will not God bless you too.

My fight with HH wasn’t personal but it was for PF guys that sent me to fight him but this shouldn’t divide the country, am not the only one that fought HH and the many aim was to see him to lose the Elections says Kings Malembe Malembe.

Its now the lesson for us men of God to consider our emotions when prophesying or preaching. It’s a pity that a lot of you guys are calling for the closure of my Ministry and encourage people to stop listening to my wonderful music, have you ever thought of people that will be lost ??” Asks Kings Malembe Malembe.