AFCON ’96 UNSUNG HERO DIES

….he was one of Poulsen’s golden boys alongside Lota, Miti, Mutale and Tembo!

Former Chipolopolo Boys defender Hillary Makasa has died.

Makasa died at Lusaka’s University Teaching Hopistal on Monday evening.

The predominantly right footed who became a fixture at left back who be remembered for his long range strike in the 4-2 defeat to Tunisia in the semi finals at the CAF 1996 African Cup of Nations in South Africa.

Alongside the likes of the late Dennis Lota, Andrew Tembo and Vincent Mutale, Makasa was one the five members of the ‘fantastic five’ that Dannish coach Roald Paulsen brought in to refreshen the all conquering 1994 squad.

The other player was Mwape Miti but he wasn’t a regular at AFCON ’96 at the time.

Mutale and Tembo replaced Evans Sakala and Tenant Chilumba in midfield while Lota got the nod ahead of Zeddy Saileti.

Current Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi paved way for Makasa.

Makasa featured in five matches at 1996 African Cup of nations.

On the local scene, he featured for boyhood club Roan United before he was snapped up by Kabwe Warriors.

With an impressive showing at the African Cup of Nations, he was snapped up by South African side Ajax Cape Town.

After retirement he came back home and settled in Kafue.

[ZamFoot]