Former Chipolopolo coach appointed as new coach for Ivory Coast.

Frenchman Patrice Beaumelle has been appointed as the football coach for Ivory Coast’s national football team.

The 41-year-old replaces Ibrahim Kamara, who left the post by mutual consent in February.

It is a return to Ivory Coast for Beaumelle, as he was assistant to his compatriot Herve Renard when the Elephants won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

He has worked extensively with Renard and was his assistant when Zambia won the title three years earlier, in 2012.

Before moving to join Renard with the Elephants he was head coach of Chipolopolo for nine months.