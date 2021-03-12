By Richard Banda CIC reporter
CENTRAL ~Kabwe
FORMER COMMISSIONER GENERAL OF PRISONS AND BWACHA CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING MP HONOURABLE PERCY CHATO TOOK TO THE STREETS OF KABWE IN AN ALL RED AFFAIR.

UPND Bwacha constituency aspiring MP- honourable Percy chato took time to match along the Central business district of Kabwe town in recognition of youths day and the fact that youths are the focal point of change.

The former commissioner general congratulated the youths for a sober minded and peaceful protest that transitted in all smiles. He further breathed life into the dry bones of the youths who are languishing in poverty and have been denied freedom to economic participation due to political party affiliation.

He further sailed to the youths a message of hope and a better Zambia beholding to sustainable development and inclusiveness if and only if they can usher in a visionary leader who is no other than president HH.

He concluded by emphasising that in whatever we do in the spaces of politics, president HH should be the epicenter and the primary focus and the missing piece to a prosperous Zambia.
HOPE AND HELP IS COMING.
