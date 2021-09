FORMER DC IN ELECTIONS HOTTEST BAIT

“Former Sesheke DC, a Mr Sililo Namawa bait to give away his niece and five (5) cows to a UPND member if President HH wins the last August 12, elections.

“He confidently thought Former President Edgar Lungu would win, so he promised to give a UPND supporter (Evans Munalula) 5 cattle and his niece Eneless Sitali.

Mr Munalula now wants 5 cattle and the niece as the agreement was, but Mr Sililo seems to be resisting,” says reports reports.