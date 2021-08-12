“Watch out! Do not cause anarchy by refusing to accept results of the general elections by attempting to assume power through force because you will face the consequences of your unguarded actions,” Former Inspector- General of Police Martin Malama has warned Hakainde Hichilema.
Dr Malama has cautioned that Mr Hichilema and his UPND should bury the ‘Bally Bally’ idea because if the opposition dared to cause anarchy in the scheme of unseating government by refusing to accept defeat, they should look at his face.
“If you are going to refuse to accept the results of elections and attempt to assume power through the use of force and anarchy, you will face the consequences. And those that want to come to power through the use of force; please perish that idea. I have heard some young people say ‘Bally Bally’, they should bury that idea. So if anyone dares tomorrow and after the elections and they choose to refuse, look at my face,” Dr Malama said.
Dr Malama has commended the men and women in uniform from the Zambia Police Service, Zambia Army, Zambia Airforce, Zambia National Service, Zambia Correctional Services and Office of the President for their hard work in maintaining order and peace during this period of elections.
He was speaking during the 9th and last Patriotic Front (PF) Virtual Rally in Lusaka today.
Dr Malama, who is former PF Kanchibiya member of Parliament, said Zambia can only achieve development by acknowledging God’s supremacy, hard work and love for one another.
He said no single man can develop and “fix” the country.
“If anyone comes to you that they will fix it, tell them to attend the prayers on October 18. When anyone tells you they will fix it, just remember the serpent,” Dr Malama said.
He urged Zambians to anchor their faith in the Almighty God.
“Let us remember that as a Christian nation, we have our commitment to our fellow men,” Dr Malama said.
Dr malama have you rigged the election already to tell competition to accept results before voting is finished? Please don’t play with people’s emotions.
It is amazing how so many atrocities are committed in the name of God. On one hand you are threatening people while on the other hand you are calling upon God. Martin was a young humble Christian I once knew but politics and power has disturbed his head. He is the one who without any evidence told people that HH is a freemason, bearing false witness against his neighbour. In one breath you say that no one can fix it, in another you claim that Lungu is the one.
What makes the Former IG so sure that PF would prevail. He talks as if he is still the IG but he is not any more. His job as to enforce the law as IG and not to bring about development. S its wrong for him to lecture to us about development. And by the way what development can Pf write home about for the 10 years they have been in power? Even Rupia’s MMD was better.
It is PF that are losing as people power through the vote will prevail. PF a wicked political party has not created a fair level political playing field. Instead, their rule has been characteized by threats, violence and corruption.