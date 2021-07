ON A SAD NOTE

COL GERRY CHANDA DIES

Lusaka- Sunday 11th July 2021.

Former Provincial Minister, Col. Gerry Chanda(rtd) has died.

He died at Maina Soko Medical Centre.

Col. Gerry Chanda is a former member of parliament for Kanyama Constituency (2011-2016) and former Provincial Minister of Muchinga Province.

Details Later.