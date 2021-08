EX-PF KASAMA MP RESIGNS FROM PARTY

By Anthony Chomba

Former Kasama Central area Member of Parliament and PF National Youth Chairperson, Kelvin Sampa has resigned from the party.

Mr. Sampa has told a media briefing in Kasama Northern Province that he wants to concentrate on his business for now.

He has thanked the people of Kasama Central for having had accorded him a chance to serve them.- Diamond TV