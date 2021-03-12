*FORMER LIMULUNGA DC AND 23 OTHERS JOIN UPND*

LIMULUNGA- 12/03/21

Immediate past Limulunga District Commissioner Litambo Ndombo and 23 others have defected from the Patriotic Front to join the UPND.

Mr Ndombo who was Limulunga district until April 2020 said it was a pity that the PF has neglected the people of western province despite contributing towards the national treasury through tax.

He said time has come for the people of Zambia to unite behind the UPND and its leadership led by President Hakainde Hichilema for unequaled service delivery which the PF has failed to provide.

And Western province UPND Chairperson Kapelwa Mbangweta said the party in the province was excited to note that PF members and officials were making right decisions to join the party.

Mr Mbangweta appealed to the UPND members in the province to be accomodatitive and allow ambassadors of change space to operate.

National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso,Provincial,District and Constituency officials attended the event.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM