By Darius Choonya

Former Community Development Minister, Emerine Kabanshi has failed to appear before the Lusaka Magistrate Court to receive judgement in a case she is accused of failure to comply with procedure in relation to the execution of the social cash transfer program.

When the matter came up for judgment before Chief Resident Magistrate, Lameck Mwale, Ms. Kabanshi’s lawyer Jonas Zimba informed the court that his client is unwell and has proceeded to the hospital.

Mr. Zimba then applied for an adjournment which application the state could not object to.

The court has since adjourned the judgement to May 28th, 2021.

Allegations in count one are that Kabanshi, being Minister of Community Development and Social Services willfully failed to comply with the law, applicable procedure, or guidelines by extending the scope of coverage of the contract to include three provinces and two districts under the social cash transfer program.

In the second count she is accused of willfully failing to comply with the law, applicable procedure or guideline relating to procurement by re-engaging Zampost as the payment service provider for the Social Cash Transfer program following the termination of the said contract.