By Watch Reporter

Former Cabinet Minister in the MMD government, Andrew Mulenga has died.

Mulenga died in the early hours of today at the University Teaching Hospital, aged 69.

Secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti has confirmed the death in a statement issued this evening.

The funeral is being held at his residence, Plot Number 4825/M, Mulenga Farm, off Ngwerere Road in Lusaka.

He however said members of the public are advised that attendance to the funeral house has been restricted to close family members and friends, in line with public health guidelines on preventing the further spread of COVID-19.

The late Mr. Mulenga served as Minister of Education and Minister of Local Government and Housing.