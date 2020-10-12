FORMER Mosi-Oa-Tunya International Hotel and Eagles Travels employees in Livingstone have marched to the District Cabinet office to present a petition in solidarity with those calling for a Commission of Inquiry into the privatization process.
The former employees whose children and other dependents marched along on the streets of Livingstone, have demanded a thorough probe into the privatisation process.
They have called on President Edgar Lungu to expedite the process of setting up a commission of inquiry to enable them have some closure when the culprits are identified and brought to book. – ZR
