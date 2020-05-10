Former Nangweshi Ward Councillor Muuka Sililo Refutes Reports That He Has Rescinded His Resignation

He wrote :

I, Muuka Sililo, former councillor for Nangweshi ward in Sioma district wish to inform the nation that l have not rescinded

my decision to resign and and ditch the UPND.

Fellow Zambians, I want to tell you that Mr. Gary Nkombo is a thug. He forced me against my will to denounce the PF. First and foremost, I never received any money from the PF. I made the decision out of my own and on my own volition with my family. I have moved on and I am happy. The threats from UPND will not deter me from the decision I made. Honestly speaking, how can i continue working with a party whose perpetual leader in futility Hakainde Hichilima is now branding all councillors to be vitumbuwa? HH has never told us how to deliver our campaign promises other than refusing to work with the PF government.

How can HH insult our mothers who strain to make ends meet by selling vegetables? Now he is calling all Councillors to be Vitumbuwa and vegetables. I am live to the fact that he has blinded all MP3 who he calls they are his door mats but me as Muuka Sililo will not succumb to that. I have my own independent mind and I have made my decision. I will also ensure that l decampaign the UPND in Nagweshi ward. Enough is enough. UPND is not going anywhere. UPND should not even claim that Western province is their strong hold. It is wishful thinking and we shall show them. How can HH even dissolve the committee led by Mr. Musangu and thinks he will have it easy?

Anyway, let me inform you that I was pushed against the wall. Garry Nkombo threatened to kill me if I did not succumb to his wishes. He told me to say I was going k50,000 by PF when in fact not. I made my own decision. I wish to let you know that I will now meet the PF and work with them. 80 country men and women, I maintain my decision that l have resigned. No turning back. HH used to lie to us that President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu was a very bad person. But let me tell you, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is very good man and will win the next elections. The arrogance of HH is his own enemy and he will not win any election. We are many of us. Others are still coming. Western province is now a strong hold for PF and UPND should be real to themselves. They live in denial. I am no a UPND councillor and I want to urge the Electoral Commission of Zambia to set the dates for elections.