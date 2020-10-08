NORTH WESTERN ~ Solwezi

FORMER NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE MINISTER HON DAWSON KAFWAYA DITCHES PF TO JOIN UPND

Former North western province minister Dawson Kafwaya has ditched the Patriotic Front and rejoined the United Party for National Development (UPND).

The former minister and five others announced their move at the UPND Secretariat in Solwezi.

Mr Kafwaya who is also former Member of Parliament for Solwezi central said he has decided to rejoin the UPND because it is the party that made him to see the corridors of the National Assembly.

He mentioned that he has made wide consultations for him to rejoin the party and that he is not ashamed to go back to his former party.

He stated that his going back to his former party not to look positions but as an ordinary member.

“I have come back not to ask for any position in the party but as an ordinary member so that together we grow our party,” said Mr Kafwaya.

He he will work tirelessly in ensuring that he recruits more members ahead of the 2021 general elections.

“Yes, today I have just come with followers, but I can assure the party leadership that am going to work day and night to bring more members in the party,” he said.

He pledged to remain loyal to the party and support the party leaderships as well as the general membership.

He apologised to the party leadership for leaving the party despite the support he received during his election as MP.

And Mr Kafwaya has expressed confidence that the UPND is going to form government next year.

He said this is because the party and its leader Hakainde Hichilema have gained popularity even in the perceived PF strongholds.

“I can assure you come next year, HH and the UPND are forming government without fail. All we need to do is to continue selling the party manifesto,” he said.

And UPND provincial chairperson Col Glandson Katambi (rtd) urged Mr kafwaya and other new members to feel at home.

Col Katambi said there is no seniority in the party as both new and old members are the same.

