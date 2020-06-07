FORMER NORWEGIAN ENVOY TO ZAMBIA SADDENED OVER ZAMBIA BEING USED AS A CASE STUDY IN HOW NOT TO RUN THE ECONOMY

By George Zulu

Former Norwegian ambassador to Zambia Terje Vigtel has expressed concern over a story published in The Economist suggesting that Zambia has become a case study on how not to run an economy.

Vigtel who worked in Zambia for over 7 years says it is sad to read in the Worlds respected publication The Economist that Zambia is not among the countries you can learn how to manage the economy.

“Very sad to read in The Economistthat Zambia is now used as a case study in how not to run an economy. Story concludes with “it is not the virus that has got Zambia into this mess. It is the president. ” Someone who has another story to be told?” Twitted Vigtel around 16:13, Saturday.