SEYUBA DIES

Former Permanent Secretary Augustin Seyuba has passed on.

Mr Seyuba served as Permanent Secretary in Western and North-western Provinces and Cabinet office.

He was recently appointed as a member of the Levy Mwanawasa Medical University Board.

He also served as KCM Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Zambia Breweries and Barclays Bank Public Relations and Marketing Director.

He died while visiting South Africa and he is said to have succumbed to Covid-19.