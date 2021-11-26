By Ruth Chayinda

Police have charged and arrested former Petauke District Commissioner Ms VELENASI BANDA MOYO aged 44 of Petauke for one count of Abuse of Authority of office Contrary to Section 99.

Mrs MOYO is also jointly charged for Intent to Deceive Contrary to Section 344A(a) of CAP 87 with GOODSON LUNGU aged 50 of Nyansimbo Village Chief Mwanjabantu Petauke a Patrotic Front Chairman for Kaumbwe Constituency.

In a statement issued to ZNBC News by Zambia Police Spokesperson RAE HAMOONGA , it is alleged that the duo, on a date unknown between 1st August and 30th September 2020,jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown, did aid more than One thousand under aged children ranging between five and 15 years to obtain National Registration Cards.

Mr HAMOONGA says the children subsequently obtained Voters cards.

He says the accused persons are currently in custody as Police await the accused to fulfill police bond conditions to be released.

Meanwhile Police has recorded a murder case involving EMMANUEL SEKESEKE aged 62 of Village Sekeseke, Chief SIKUFELE in Kabompo which occurred on 24th November, 2021 around 21:00 hours at Village Sazende in Kashima west Schemes area Chief Chizela in Mufumbw District.

Mr HAMOONGA says the matter was reported on 24th November, 2021 at 23:00 hours by MASELA SEKESEKE aged 54 the sister to the deceased.

He said the deceased was shot twice by unknown people using unknown type of firearm and died on the spot.

Police have visited the scene of crime and found the deceased’s body lying in a pool of blood facing upward and the body has been deposited at Mufumbwe District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

One AK47 rifle empty cartridge was picked from the scene of crime.

Police have launched a manhunt for the assailants and has warned those behind the heinous crime that they would be held accountable of their criminal acts.