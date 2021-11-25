FORMER PETAUKE DC ARRESTED FOR ISSUING OVER 1,000 NRC’S TO CHILDREN

Former Petauke DC in the PF Government Mrs Velanasie Moyo has been arrested for aiding the issuance of NRC’S to underage children for purposes of obtaining voters cards.

The PF regime embarked on a program to issue NRC’S to minors and foreigners in its perceived strongholds while restricting NRC issuance in UPND strongholds as a way to fraudulently win the election.

The arrest was announced by Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga.

*25th November, 2021*- Police have charged and arrested former Petauke District Commissioner Ms Velenasi Banda Moyo aged 44 of plot number one Mayadi area Petauke for one count of Abuse of Authority of office Contrary to Section 99 and jointly charged for Intent to Deceive Contrary to Section 344A(a) of CAP 87 with M/Goodson Ngandu Lungu aged 50 of Nyansimbo Village Chief Mwanjabantu Petauke a Patrotic Front Chairman for Kaumbwe Constiituency.

It is alleged that the duo, on a date unknown between 1st August and 30th September 2020,jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown, did aid more than One thousand under aged children ranging between five and 15 years to obtain National Registration Cards.The children subsequently obtained Voters cards.The accused persons are currently in custody.

Police awaits the accused to fulfill police bond conditions to be released.

RAE HAMOONGA

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE SPOKESPERSON.