FORMER PF MEDIA DIRECTOR CHANDA MFULA SAYS MOST PF MEMBERS NOT HAPPY WITH LUNGU

The culture of “donchi kubeba” is an integral part of the way PF operates. A lot of members won’t kubeba yet that they aren’t happy with Edgar Lungu. They will just execute his downfall quietly but effectively. But those who speak to the PF members know this very well. In fact, many of the members are being very genuine when you engage them. They will just tell you that there is nothing to defend about ba yama ba Lungu. No success story and no prospects for the future. Poor performance is evident in every sector. Hunger is biting in every home. No jobs anywhere and no money in even the smallest of pockets.

I wonder why ba yama can’t see that it’s only those who arrived to ‘eat’ with him who defend him spiritedly. People like Dora Siliya and others from MMD and elsewhere. The true greens are either quiet or will occasionally just put up a mundane and half-hearted statement with zero zeal, but just for formality. Even the Secretary General of the party doesn’t speak with the enthusiasm expected of him. The attrition is on. This is one of those times for a ruling party when the incumbent president is a liability in an election. PF badly needs another candidate.