Former President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu has moved and settled into his new residence in ibex Hill, The house which was once put on sale for about 23 million kwacha is owned by Footballer stoppila sunzu and will be rented for the former President and his family by government.

239812968_6931887190170879_3772594304758001605_n

 

 

240038151_6931888050170793_3500871056720448089_n

 

240160985_1109896922748097_6336162610412915235_n

 

240602936_1109896846081438_7620950742006793786_n

 

240646880_1109896932748096_8031013109966776521_n

 

240649030_1109896852748104_55615504937014911_n

 

240717719_1109896926081430_5570172383858408945_n

 

240731377_1109896916081431_706035077487972573_n

 

Information has emerged that President Lungu shifted from State House on Tuesday afternoon just after handing over instruments of power to incoming President Hakainde Hichilema.

On Wednesday, Mr Lungu was pictured at his new residence in the company of visiting Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland.

Commonwealth Secretary General Rt.Hon. Patricia Scotland yesterday met former President Edgar Lungu in Lusaka at his new residence.

In 2017, Mr Lungu had indicated that he does not want government to build him a retirement home after leaving office as he had a number of houses he would occupy upon vacating State House.

In a Tweet Wednesday evening, Mr Lungu admitted that he would miss State House.

“For the past 7 years, State House was a residence for me and my family but I never took it for granted that I would not take my last stroll in these grounds one day; and yesterday, I did. But I did it with a sense of honour that I did my part, just like the 5 presidents before me.”

“I carry with me great memories of the time I spent at State House; memories that we share with many who came as our guests. I’m thankful to the dedicated workers who made our stay memorable,” Mr Lungu wrote.

“My prayer is that the next residents will also create their wonderful memories.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here