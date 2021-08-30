Home politics PF Former President Edgar Lungu’s Facebook deleted due to heavy cyber bullying against... politicsPFUPND Former President Edgar Lungu’s Facebook deleted due to heavy cyber bullying against him August 30, 2021 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Former President Edgar Lungu’s Facebook deleted due to heavy cyber bullying against him. details later… 2 COMMENTS Someone threw in the towel. Reply Alebwelelapo! Alebwelelapo! BUT God is great! The nonsence has ended! Thank you HH! Thank you great Zambian people! I can now listen to ZNBC and watch Prime TV. No, Edgar Lungu is not being bullied. The Zambian people are just reminding him about the excesses they experienced under his rule up to voting day when he turned off the internet. They are giving him a taste of his own medicine. The people are the masters! The people are the monolith that got in the way of PF career politicians who usurped state power and abused the people. The Zambian people have just shocked the little dictators in PF and made them tremble. It is a warning to any future leader who may again have an agenda to enslave the Zambian people. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
