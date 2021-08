STATEMENT ON ECL’s DISAPPEARED FACEBOOK PAGE

An internal process is underway to realign and re-focus the facebook page to the new status of former President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

We are grateful for all the followers and supporters of both the page and the former President.

We however, have to accept that Dr. Lungu has a new role and a few matters including his social-media tools have to change and be suitably realigned.

Thank you for your understanding.