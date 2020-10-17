PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Office Fourth of the Republican President Wishes to inform the nation that, His Excellency. Mr. Rupiah Bwezam Banda. has disclosed that he has been diagnosed as having cancer of the colon.

I have been moved to make this announcement taking into consideration that,although, this is a personal and private matter, which was initially only known by my close relatives, including my two sisters, Mrs. Velesi katema, Mrs.Seba Zulu, my younger brother Mr. James Banda and my children here in Zambia and diaspora led by my eldest son James Banda, the Zambian people,who honored me with the privilege to serve them as Head of State, for which I will remain forever grateful and indebted, deserve to know that I have been diagnosed with cancer of the colon.” He added,

‘Most importantly as the nation will no doubt recall,l lost my first wife, Hope Makulu Banda to cancer and as fate would have it, my wife Thandiwe Chilongo Banda is a cancer survivor, therefore, her counsel, encouragement and support, Born out of her own experience, after having succefully battled this type of disease. is a great source of inspiration and comfort to me.”

Mr. Banda has further disclosed that he has been receiving treatment from his Doctor, Dr Shaileni Desai for some months now; and acknowledging the assistance he has received from the government, President Banda said, Am very grateful to, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, for his personal support and that of the government, in facilitating for my treatment.” he formerPresident has further appealed to Zambians for support,saying;

So as I continue to battle against this terrible disease, I ask for your prayers and

Iith the grace ofGod I will be able to overcome.”

Chibeza Mfuni

Deputy Administrative Asssistant

17th October, 2020