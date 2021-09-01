FORMER PRESIDENTS BENEFITS ACT

4. (1) Subject to the other provisions of this Act, a former President shall, upon ceasing to hold office, be entitled to Pension and other retirement benefits

(a) a tax-free monthly pension at the rate of eighty per cent of the incumbent President’s emoluments; and

(b) the benefits set out in Schedule of this Act; all of which shall be a charge on the general revenues of the Republic.

1. An office.

2. One personal secretary.

3. Three security persons.

4. Three cars, with free maintenance, and petrol entitlement to the extent determined by the Cabinet, but only one car for the surviving spouse.

5. Three drivers, but only one for the surviving spouse.

6. One Administrative Assistant, who shall be at the level of Deputy Permanent Secretary.

7. Three house employees, which number may be increased by Cabinet.

8. A diplomatic passport for the former President and his spouse.

9. A furnished house built or bought in Zambia by the State at a place of the former President’s choice and ownership of the house shall be transferred to him.

10. Medical insurance for the former President and his spouse.

11. In each year, one return air ticket for the former President and one for his spouse.

12. Funeral Expenses on his death.