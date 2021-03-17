FORMER PRISON SERVICE COMMISSIONER FILES HIS APPLICATION FORMS TO THE UPND HEADQUARTERS

17/03/2021

This morning UPND Bwacha Aspiring MP Mr Percy Chato submitted his documents before UPND headquarters in his aspiration to serve the people of Bwacha constituency in Kabwe district Central province.

Speaking after handing over his documents, Mr chato said he was ready to deliver Bwacha constituency to UPND come August 12th 2021.

“Its my belief that HH will restore the rule of law and create jobs for youths once voted into office.”

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM