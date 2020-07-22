Prisons boss blacklists predecessor from attending prison functions

ZAMBIA Correctional Services Commissioner General Chisela Chileshe has banned his predecessor Percy Chato

from attending the institution’s events in his official capacity.



Dr Chileshe said this was because he was in receipt of audios and materials indicating that Chato had joined politics.

In a letter to Chato on Monday, Dr Chileshe explained that although the former was entitled to invitations as an immediate past chief of the Zambia Correctional Service, that will no longer be the case given the status quo of him being an active political player.



“I wish to inform you that the Zambia Correctional Service has henceforth stopped inviting to you to it’s official functions for reasons best known to the department,” Dr Chileshe stated.

“Furthermore, you will require to get permission from relevant authorities before being admitted to any correctional facilities,” added Dr Chileshe.



Two weeks ago Dr Chileshe announced that he would not allow opposition political parties campaign in prison because President Edgar Lungu had delivered unprecedented development.

Inmates in Zambian prisons are due to vote for the first time in 2021.



Details in the letter below