MINNEAPOLIS-(MaraviPost)-American professional boxing promoter and former professional boxer Floyd Joy Mayweather Jnr has revealed that the deceased, George Floyd is his relative.

The 46-year-old black man died on Monday after a Minneapolis police officer was seen on video subduing Floyd with a knee on his neck for eight minutes.

Floyd Mayweather, told CNN that the police treated his brother “worse than they treat animals.”

“Knowing my brother is to love as human” he said. “They could have shooted him; they could have coshed him. Instead, they put their knee in his neck and just sat on him and then carried on.”

“Floyd is my name and George is also called Floyd”, he said.

He admitted, ‘The Money Team(TMT) Boss, Floyd Mayweather has suffered a personal heartbreak in a matter of days after the outbreak of the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis created protests across the United States”.

