Former pupils return to Kabundi High School 21 years later, construct guard room

A GROUP of former pupils today handed over a guard room to the authorities at Kabundi High School, the first such security facility at the learning institution’s 45-year history .

According to a statement issued by former pupil and group member Chiwoyu Sinyangwe, the newly-constructed guard room was handed over to the School authorities by the Grade 12 Blue Class of 1999.

A representative of the ex-pupils, Boyd Chanda, said there was need for schools in the country to leverage support of its former pupils to help deal with some challenges being faced.

“As former pupils of Kabundi, we strongly believe that our love for our school cannot be fully expressed if we don’t prioritise its security, and hence our decision to construct this guard room to ensure our men and women responsible for our former school’s security operate in a secure and humane environment,” Chanda said.

Chanda said strong linkages between various schools and their ex-pupils can help bolster already existing community support to schools that is often anchored through the Parent Teachers Association (PTA).

“This occasion today clearly demonstrates that a symbiotic relationship between a school and its former pupils can work wonders if properly harnessed. I strongly believe that this relationship carries more potency to deliver value to any school…of course this is not to negate the decades old PTA arrangement,” he said.

Chanda also urged other former pupils to give back to their former schools as part of their social responsibilities as citizens and also to inspire the next generation of leaders.

“We can’t pay back to our former schools or former teachers for what we are today but we firmly believe that we can only become better human citizens if our birthplace is getting better and I hope this initiative will inspire resilience, hard work and a sense of patriotism among the current crop of pupils to ensure a secured future for our school,” said Chanda.

And School Head Teacher, Ackim Kaunda, thanked the former pupils for successfully completing the project which he said would enhance security at the School.

“It is not easy – not many people have their heart for the former schools but you are here to supplement our efforts; please keep it up,” Kaunda said.

Kabundi High Schol, one of the oldest High Schools in the Copper-rich Chingola opened in 1974 has been an integral part of the town’s education backbone, churning out a number of pupils who have gone to occupy key positions in society.