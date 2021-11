FORMER REAL MADRID TARGET FWAYO TEMBO ENJOYING LIFE

Former Chipolopolo star, Fwayo Tembo enjoying a Sunday chill at one of the social clubs in Lusaka’s Mtendere area.

At the height of his powers, Fwayo played for Swiss powerhouse, Basel, where he won the league. He has also had stints in several foreign leagues including Real Madrid where he attended trials at the club reserve side as well as playing for several premier league clubs in Zambia.

Source: Daily Revelation